UAE issues warning after some companies cut salaries of Emirati job candidates

UAE’s unemployment insurance explained: Types of schemes, salary categorisation, premiums, payout
All your questions answered about programme that offers financial support if you lose your job
A UAE minister on Saturday issued a warning against companies that were found to have been taking advantage of the government's salary support programme for Emiratis.
In a statement, the UAE's Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, said that a number of companies are reducing the salaries of Emirati job-seekers.
These firms are reportedly telling the Emirati applicants that the UAE Government's Nafis programme will be giving them salary top-ups anyway when they get hired.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) vows to address and deal with any such abuse in the right manner, Al Awar stressed.
"We reiterate that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) will be firm in implementing the necessary procedures with any company that attempts to abuse Emiratisation-related policies and decisions, including Nafis' benefits," he added.
