UAE is always number 1, says Sheikh Mohammed as country tops 152 indicators

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 4:14 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 4:18 PM

The UAE is first globally in 152 development and economic indicators, the country’s Vice-President has said.

“The UAE is first in the world when it comes to people’s confidence in its government. It is also the first in adapting to changes,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“The UAE is always first,” he added.

