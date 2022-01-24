UAE is always number 1, says Sheikh Mohammed as country tops 152 indicators

Dr Gargash calls for need to exercise international pressure to reach a ceasefire and find a political solution to the Yemen crisis.
UAE1 day ago
The UAE is first globally in 152 development and economic indicators, the country’s Vice-President has said.
“The UAE is first in the world when it comes to people’s confidence in its government. It is also the first in adapting to changes,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“The UAE is always first,” he added.
More details to follow
ALSO READ:
Dr Gargash calls for need to exercise international pressure to reach a ceasefire and find a political solution to the Yemen crisis.
UAE1 day ago
Ministry expresses sincere condolences to the families of victims.
UAE1 day ago
The UAE President, Vice-President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince sent condolence messages
UAE2 days ago
A group of 14 people pooled in small amounts every month to buy tickets
UAE2 days ago
Toyshare is the first of its kind in the UAE and allows parents to save big while contributing to a sustainable lifestyle
UAE2 days ago
Three people were killed and eight others were injured in the attack.
UAE2 days ago
Visit coincides with UAE's Golden Jubilee year and the UK National Day celebrations being held at Expo 2020 Dubai.
UAE2 days ago
Both Indian expats are from the state of Punjab
UAE2 days ago