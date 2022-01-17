UAE remains a pioneering country in climate action, renewable energy: Sheikh Mohammed

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week opens at Expo 2020 Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 5:41 PM

The UAE was and will remain a pioneering country in embracing renewable energy and also in field of climate action, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“The UAE, guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was and continues to be one of the pioneering countries in the fields of climate action, energy transformation and the adoption of renewable energy as a solution for addressing environmental issues and their impact on people's lives and the health of the planet.

"The UAE has continued to express this commitment by developing a group of the world’s largest and most innovative clean energy projects. These efforts culminated in the launch of the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, which reflects our commitment to create a future free of emissions,” Sheikh Mohammed said during the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

The opening ceremony was held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai. ADSW provides a global platform for cooperation, knowledge exchange, investment and innovation, as it attracts more than 45,000 participants annually representing more than 170 countries and hosts nearly 1,000 international companies.

“Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week lays a pathway for COP28 when the UAE will welcome the world in 2023," said Sheikh Mohammed. "The continued success of ADSW, which every year sets the sustainability agenda for the year to come, fully reflects our nation’s leadership in the field of climate action. This year’s convening of ADSW as part of Expo 2020 Dubai provides an opportunity for the convergence of global expertise to stimulate constructive dialogue and push efforts towards implementing innovative solutions."

Moon Jae-in, president of South Korea, said Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week “holds great significance with the UAE hosting COP28 in 2023 - a milestone for the country’s journey over the next 50 years. The UAE is a powerhouse of sustainable development for the Middle East and beyond, with pathways showing the way for the rest of the world.”

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of Masdar, said: “When we began investing in the renewables space more than 15 years ago, our leadership had a theory of the future that has been proven right over time. Today, the UAE is home to the largest and lowest cost solar plants in the world. And globally the future of renewable energy is just as bright."

