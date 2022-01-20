Video: Dubai will always be yours, Sheikh Hamdan tells tourists as city is ranked world’s best

The Emirate has been ranked ahead of global cities like London, Rome and Paris to clinch the top spot

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 3:09 PM

The Dubai Crown Prince has issued an open invite to tourists: “Our home will always be yours.”

The invite came as Dubai was declared the world’s most popular destination for 2022 according to Tripadvisor’s Travellers' Choice Awards for 2022: The Best of the Best Destinations.

The awards honour travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected over a 12-month period.

Acknowledging the recognition, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, tweeted a video that features the Emirate’s most popular landmarks.

The Dubai Crown Prince is popular among tourists. A photo of him stopping for selfies with visitors had gone viral in 2019.

Last year, he posed for a photo with a Chinese family at the Burj Al Arab. Posting the photo to Instagram, he had said: “I met this beautiful family in Burj Al Arab who are visiting all the way from China. Welcome to Dubai and enjoy your stay.”

Dubai was among the first cities in the world to reopen to tourists after closing its borders to shut out Covid-19. It continues to receive tourists, with Covid safety being the top priority.