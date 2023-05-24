UAE: Indian expat wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw; will use earnings to finally marry fiancée

They were found to have used expired tools and failed to comply with the regulations for medical waste disposal and storage of blood units
The long-awaited wedding he has been yearning for is finally about to become a reality for Abu-Dhabi based Indian expat Vipin, who has just become Mahzooz's latest millionaire. The Dh1 million prize money has come as a life-changing gift for the winner, who has been yearning to get married but has been facing difficulties doing so due to limited income.
Vipin, an Indian expat who works at a fire and safety company in Abu Dhabi, became Mahzooz's 44th millionaire on Saturday, May 20, after winning the 'Guaranteed' raffle prize of Dh1 million. The 129th draw saw an additional 1,645 winners take home Dh1,601,500 in prize money.
Vipin, who is also an avid football player, has been living in the UAE for less than two years, and began participating in Mahzooz only four months ago, having purchased a minimum of 30 lines since.
He confirms that the first thing he thought of when he realised he had won the raffle prize was his long-adjourned wedding. "These ceremonial events are extremely expensive. I'm overjoyed to have won Dh1 million so I can finally tie the knot to the person I love,” says Vipin.
The new millionaire would also like to surprise his elder brother with a new car, in addition to buying a small house in his hometown.
This is not Vipin's first win with Mahzooz – he had previously won Dh350 on his third trial, proving that lady luck has always been watching over him.
The winner fondly describes the moment he discovered that he’d won. “I could not believe it at first. I was doing my night shift, and once I reached home and connected to the Wi-Fi, I received an email notification from Mahzooz stating that I had won!
I was shocked and rushed to check my Mahzooz account on my mobile. I tried convincing my fiancée based in India that I had won, but she did not believe me till I showed her a screenshot of my Mahzooz account.”
