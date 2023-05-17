UAE: Expat who earns less than Dh4,000 wins Dh1-million Mahzooz prize

The machine operator intends to buy a house for his mother in Nepal and save a huge chunk of the money for his child's education

Published: Wed 17 May 2023

Nepalese expat Surya never knew what it was like to have some extra money because — like many others in the country — he sends home every single dirham he earns. On Saturday, he became a millionaire.

"I'm still trying to figure out how many zeroes are there in a million dirhams. Having moved to Abu Dhabi seven years ago, I have sent every dirham I earned to my family in Nepal," Surya said as he claimed his Dh1-million prize from Mahzooz.

Working as a machine operator in Abu Dhabi, the 33-year-old worker takes home a modest salary between the range of Dh2,000 and Dh4,000.

He was on duty when the 128th Mahzooz draw was held on Saturday and had no idea his life had changed until the next day.

"I wasn't aware I had won until I checked my Mahzooz account on Sunday morning. It's really good that even individuals like me, who aren't particularly wealthy, can afford to join Mahzooz and win such huge amounts," he said.

Surya becomes the 43rd Mahzooz millionaire and the third expat from Nepal who won such a huge prize. Other multi-millionaires from Nepal include car wash worker Bharat and driver Padam, who won Dh10 million and Dh20 million, respectively.

The blue-collar worker, who has been participating in Mahzooz since September 2022 after learning about the draw on social media, said he would spend his winning wisely and save a portion of it for his child's education.

Surya also intends to purchase a house for his mother in Nepal. "I've always worried about the future of my family. But this life-changing win from Mahzooz will ensure that my future is filled with possibilities that were previously out of reach for me. I am extremely grateful," he said.

The same draw saw 16 participants match four out of the five winning numbers 9, 20, 21, 41, 42, thus sharing the second prize of Dh200,000.

