UAE: Indian Consulate to organise walk-in passport service camp

6 BLS centres located in Dubai & Northern Emirates will accept applications

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 5:01 PM

The Consulate General of India, Dubai, will organise a walk-in Passport Seva Camp on Sunday, May 29 at six BLS International Service Ltd centres located in Dubai & Northern Emirates.

The Passport Seva Camp is being organised to cater to the demand for passports and related services from the Indian diaspora.

The CGI has said that only cases with documentary proofs meeting the categories will be accepted:

Passports expired or expiring by 31.08.2022

Emergency cases (medical treatment, death)

Urgent passport renewal: to re-stamp expired or cancel visa; or to get a visa for a new job. Applicants who are travelling abroad/ India in the coming weeks

Emergency Certificates/ Out Pass

Lost/ damage passports

NRI Certificates (for academic purpose)

PCC (urgent- employment/immigration purpose)

Passport renewal for students travelling for admission purposes to India or for applying for student visas in foreign countries

Applicants, who would want to avail this service can submit their online form at the below mentioned BLS centres with required supporting documents.

There will be no appointment and officials will serve expats on first-come-first-serve basis.

— Al Khaleej Centre, Unit no 118 -119, Mezzanine floor, Opposite Al Ain Center, Mankhool Road, Bur Dubai (Passport and Visa Section)

— Deira City Centre, Shop #13, ground floor, Zeenah Building, opposite to Deira City Center Parking 3, Deira, Dubai

— Premium Lounge Centre, 507, Habib Bank AG Zurich Al Jawarah Building, Bank Street, next to ADCB Bank, Bur Dubai

— Sharjah HSBC centre, office No.11, mezzanine floor, Abdul Aziz Majid building, King Faisal Street, same building of HSBC bank, Sharjah

— Indian Association Sharjah, near mega mall roundabout, Al Manakh

— Shop #14, Al Abdul Latif Al Zarooni Building (same building of DIB Bank), King Faizal Road, Umm Al Quwain

CGI has also urged residents availing service to note that the last token to submit the application will be issued at 2pm.

For any queries/feedback, please contact: Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) at the Toll-free number: 80046342 or write to passport.dubai@mea.gov.in; vcppt.dubai@mea.gov.in

