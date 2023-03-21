UAE hikes poultry prices: 3 reasons why cost of eggs, chicken will increase

Look: 1,300-year-old settlement discovered in UAE; believed to be oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf
It appears to have had hundreds of houses, with a population of several thousand people
The UAE's Ministry of Economy (MoE) has allowed retailers in the country to increase the prices of eggs and poultry products temporarily.
The decision has been taken after retailers in the UAE requested the ministry to allow a price hike to cut losses.
The ministry will reassess the prices and market situation in a six-month time and take a decision.
Some of the retailers have increased prices of the two commodities in line with the ministry’s instruction to hike rates by a maximum of 13 per cent.
Retailers argued that production costs have increased drastically, hence becoming a challenge to maintain the current rates.
Below are the three main reasons that ministry allowed the prices of eggs and chicken to be increased in the UAE temporarily by retailers:
ALSO READ:
It appears to have had hundreds of houses, with a population of several thousand people
The fan shot to fame on social media during the Fifa World Cup in Qatar with his perfect analysis of every game
Tooth decay is among the most common dental conditions in the country
The authority has provided a contact number for Emiratis, in case of emergency
More than 3,000 members of the community attended the event, including leaders, ministers, students, youth in national service
Asma Al Asad thanks UAE for its support during the recent earthquake
He pointed out that the visit is in the the same month as last year's visit made by the Syrian President
The matches were held every Saturday at the fields of the emirate's National Park from 7am to 5.30pm