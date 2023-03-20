Some UAE retailers increase prices of eggs, poultry

The decision was taken due to high production and shipping costs, as well as an increase in prices of imported raw materials such as fodder

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 1:27 PM

Some retailers in the UAE have increased prices of eggs and chicken after the Ministry of Economy allowed them to hike the prices of the two consumer items by up to 13 per cent temporarily.

The decision by the Ministry to allow a temporary price hike was taken following requests by retailers due to high production and shipping costs, and an increase in prices of imported raw materials such as fodder.

Khaleej Times toured a few major hypermarket operators in the UAE and found prices of the two commodities that have been increased by retailers.

The price of a tray of eggs has been increased by two to three dirhams, and was averaging around Dh20. Employees at the hypermarkets confirmed that the prices have increased.

“Prices of eggs have been increased between Dh2 to Dh3 dirhams per tray,” an employee of a major hypermarket confirmed to Khaleej Times.

For poultry products, prices have, on average, been hiked by around 11 to 13 per cent.

“Chicken prices have also been increased across the board by around two dirhams. Some of the suppliers have also reduced the size of the chicken to 750 grams and 800 grams,” said an employee of another hypermarket.

At some other hypermarkets, special offers for Ramadan were still on. A tray of eggs had a special offer of Dh15, while chicken was being sold for Dh16 per kilo.

According to Emirates NBD Research, food accounts for roughly 12 per cent of the Dubai’s consumer price index (CPI).

Anam Noor, a UAE resident for over 10 years, said she went to a nearby hypermarket and found the prices of two items had been jacked up a bit.

“The price is slightly higher so not a major concern for the shoppers. We know the prices are increased due to the supply challenges by the suppliers,” Noor added.

Najam ul Saqib, a Dubai resident and businessman, said there are some good discounts available on chicken prices which shoppers can benefit from.

“I went out for Ramadan shopping and realised that the prices have been increased. Being a businessman, I understand that prices of items go up due to supply challenges. This is not a major increase and we also know that it is temporary, so prices will come back to normal rates when supply challenges are resolved,” he added.

