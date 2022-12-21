UAE: Football fans win Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz draw

Pakistani expat says he has never imagined he would one day see such an amount of money in his bank account

Two football fans were among the three lucky participants who won Mahzooz's guaranteed Dh100,000 raffle prize on Saturday.

Mushraf, a 28-year-old Pakistani expat who has been following the recently concluded World Cup tournament, says this prize money will help him and his family.

“I am super happy! This is big money, so it’s going straight into my savings towards my business that I plan to start in Pakistan,” says the Abu Dhabi resident who works as a driver at the emirate's airport.

Michel, another Pakistani expat who has been living in Dubai for nearly two decades, never imagined he would see such an amount of money in his name.

The HR manager, who is also an ardent football fan, now plans to use a major chunk of his winnings to travel to the US, and perhaps buy himself an expensive watch.

Mohammed from Sudan was the third winner who also got Dh100,000.

A total of 977 other participants received over Dh1.3 million in prize money at the draw held on December 17.

