UAE embassy in US warns citizens, students against fraudsters demanding money

MoU signed on Thursday sees the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, special and mission passports
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has issued a notice for UAE citizens and students residing in the US.
The MoFA called on them to beware of fraudulent messages that appear to be sent from UAE’s diplomatic mission abroad.
Citizens and students have been asked not to respond to any requests by phone or e-mail for financial transfers by any of the UAE missions abroad or their employees (e.g. requests for financial transfers to pay for admission to universities, or advance payments to obtain a scholarship).
Moreover, the embassy has asked people to verify the validity of the information before responding to any suspicious correspondence.
Citizens and students can contact the embassy through the emergency telephone line (0097180024) in case they suspect any fraudulent correspondence or electronic phishing.
