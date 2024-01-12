UAE traffic alert: Partial closure announced on major road from Jan 13-15

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 6:51 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has informed motorists of a partial road closure on a key road in Abu Dhabi from Saturday.

The authority said that there will be a partial road closure on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street from Saturday, January 13 to Monday, January 15.

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

