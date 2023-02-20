UAE: Dh70,000 compensation for driver injured in car crash

The plaintiff said he sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital where he spent weeks while receiving treatment

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 9:27 AM

An Abu Dhabi motorist who suffered permanent disabilities following a major road accident that left him badly injured, has been awarded Dh70,000 in compensation for the damages.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance ordered the company that insured the car involved in the accident to pay the victim Dh60,000 in compensation for the physical damages and another Dh10,000 for the moral damages he suffered a result of the crash.

Official court documents stated that the man filed a lawsuit against the insurance firm demanding that it pays him Dh100,000 in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages.

He said in his lawsuit that he was in his car on one of the roads in Abu Dhabi when another car rammed into his. Traffic authorities blamed the crash on the recklessness of the second driver.

The plaintiff said he sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital where he spent weeks while receiving treatment.

A medical report done by a forensic doctor who was assigned by court said the complainant suffered 5 percent permanent disability to his right lower limb and a 25 percent permanent disability to his left lower limb.

The traffic court had earlier convicted the driver of the second car of causing the accident due to recklessness and fined him Dh10,000. It was also established that it was the responsibility of the insurance company that insured the second car to pay for the damages that resulted from the accident.

The defendant then filed a civil lawsuit against the insurance firm demanding for compensation in damages.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court judge issued a ruling instructing the insurance firm to pay Dh70,000 to the plaintiff in compensation for the injuries.

The insurance firm will also pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

ALSO READ: