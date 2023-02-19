UAE: Dh90,000 compensation for family of man killed by speeding motorist

The victim was walking on the hard shoulder of an internal road

Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023

A motorist who was convicted of running over and killing an Asian man during a road accident will pay Dh60,000 to the daughter of the deceased for the loss of her father.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance also ordered the Gulf national to pay another Dh30,000 to the victim’s wife and mother together as compensation for the moral damages they suffered due to the loss of the man.

Official court documents stated that the man run over the Asian victim as he was walking on the hard shoulder of one of the internal roads in Ras Al Khaimah. The victim died on the spot.

Police had said the accident was caused by speeding, recklessness and violating traffic laws. Investigations confirmed that the man was driving at 120km/hr on a road whose speed limit was 60km/hr.

The motorist had earlier been sentenced to a year in jail after he was found guilty of accidentally killing the pedestrian in a road accident. He was also ordered to pay blood money to the victim’s family.

The victim’s family, including his mother, wife and minor daughter then filed a civil lawsuit against the defendant demanding compensation for the moral and material damages they suffered as a result of the death of their relative.

The wife said her late husband was the sole bread winner for the family and that his loss meant great suffering as no one will take care of her and her minor daughter.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court judge issued a ruling obliging the defendant to pay Dh60,000 to the victim’s daughter, a minor, and Dh30,000 to his mother and wife in moral compensation.

The motorist was also told to pay for the plaintiffs’ legal expenses.

