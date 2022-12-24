UAE crackdown on fake Emiratisation: 6 violations that will invite fines of up to Dh100,000

Over the past few weeks, legal action have been taken and warnings issued as authorities were alerted to unfair practices and violations

Sat 24 Dec 2022

The UAE has intensified its crackdown on fake Emiratisation. On Friday, the director of a private company in the UAE was charged for faking the employment of over 40 citizens. The Public Prosecution demanded his imprisonment.

Earlier, administrative action was initiated against an Emirati employer who appointed 43 family members to inflate Emiratisation rates and benefit from the Nafis scheme.

Nafis is a federal programme that has been established to empower Emiratis to occupy jobs in the private sector. Launched in September 2021, the programme requires firms with 50 or more employees to raise their Emiratisation rate by 2 per cent of overall skilled jobs. The deadline to achieve the target is on December 31, 2022.

Authorities have said that stringent fines will be applicable to companies that do not comply with the new law. Here is a list of those fines:

Violation Fine False Emiratisation or submitting incorrect documents or data to obtain Nafis benefits or to circumvent Emiratisation There will be an administrative fine on the violated company - not less than Dh20,000 and not more than Dh100,000 for each Emirati employee; financial support to be ceased and returned by violated employee If the job candidate benefiting from Nafis is not employed after issuing a work permit and the company benefits from Nafis An administrative fine of Dh20,000 for each Emirati employee, as well as the suspension of benefits, and a refund of the amounts disbursed to the company The employee benefiting from Nafis shows non-commitment to work An administrative fine of Dh20,000 for each Emirati employee, as well as the suspension of benefits, and a refund of the amounts disbursed to the company The employee benefitting from Nafis does not come to work and the company does not inform Nafis about it An administrative fine of Dh20,000 for each Emirati employee, as well as the suspension of benefits, and a refund of the amounts disbursed to the company The company fails to inform Nafis of any change in the employee's benefits without an excuse accepted by Nafis An administrative fine of AED20,000 for each case will be applied, as well as freezing the employee's financial support and asking them to return it The company breaches its obligation to appoint the candidate after the end of the Nafis-backed training without an excuse accepted by Nafis The company shall return the support amounts paid during the training period

