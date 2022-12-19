UAE: Ministry discusses Emiratisation progress with major recruitment agencies

MoHRE minister says UAE is on the verge of fundamental changes in the country's labour market

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar discusses Emiratisation progress with officials of UAE companies in a meeting. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 8:09 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has held a meeting with a number of recruitment agencies in the UAE to discuss the latest developments and ways to benefit from the Nafis platform, helping companies with 50 employees or more achieve the Emiratisation targets of 2 per cent for skilled jobs before the end of 2022.

The meeting was held in line with the efforts aiming to implement the UAE Cabinet’s relevant resolution and avoid the penalties that will be imposed on companies that are not committed to achieving the required targets, starting from January 2023.

The meeting was attended by Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and senior officials from 66 UAE companies of various specialisations — including companies that offer temporary employment and labour supply services through mediation offices, as well as companies that provide medical human cadres.

ALSO READ:

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar said: “The labour market in the UAE is entering a new phase that focuses on the central role of national human capital within the private sector. The Emirati skilled employees, who constitute most Emirati employees registered within the ministry’s system, are proving their positive effects on the economy.”

He added: "We are on the verge of fundamental changes in the country's labour market in line with increasing the participation of citizens and improving the competitiveness of the local business environment. This comes is in light of the support provided by Nafis programme for Emirati cadres and private sector establishments, along with the ministry's follow-up to implement regulating legislation and resolutions aimed at increasing the participation of citizens in the private sector."

During the meeting, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the private sector, being a key partner in Emiratisation development, achieving the country's goals to improve the business environment and creating an investment climate that encourages companies, investors, entrepreneurs and talents from all over the world to work in the UAE, especially in strategic priority sectors.

The meeting discussed the benefits and support packages for establishments that comply with the legislation, specifically those classified under the first category within the ministry's establishment classification system. These establishments are granted membership of the Emiratisation Partners Club, qualifying them to obtain discounts of up to 80 per cent of the ministry's service fees.