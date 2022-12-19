UAE jobs: Private sector firms excelling in Emiratisation goals to be awarded

Nafis Award to recognise outstanding Emiratis, companies fostering positive competition and excelling in recruiting locals

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 4:16 PM

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council has launched the first cycle of Nafis Award for the year 2022-2023.

The award aims to recognise private sector establishments that have excelled in hiring UAE nationals and fostered positive competition within the field of Emiratisation. The award also seeks to recognise outstanding Emiratis in the private sector.

The Nafis Award has been introduced a year after the launch of Nafis programme, which was launched as part of the Projects of the 50, to be a driving force for the development of the national economy.

Sheikh Mansour stressed the importance of the role played by Nafis during the first year since its launch in highlighting the benefits of working in the private sector while encouraging UAE nationals to seek professional opportunities within private establishments.

This has contributed to strengthening their presence as an influential workforce as well as to the advancement of this vital sector and enhancing its role in progressing the economic development of the nation.

Sheikh Mansour affirmed that the leadership of the UAE considers its youth as the real wealth of the nation, and hence, aims to realise their dreams and aspirations, in addition to providing a decent life that suits them.

“The UAE government is keen on achieving the set goals of Emiratisation in the private sector and implementing the leadership’s directives by honouring establishments that have achieved Emiratisation targets, as well as distinguished Emirati talent in the private sector,” Sheikh Mansour noted.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: “This award reflects the UAE leadership’s support for the success of Emiratisation policies and another step forward to boost the Emiratisation efforts in the private sector. The award will encourage companies to increase Emiratisation rates, and on the other hand, it encourages UAE nationals to join the private sector and improve their skills and competence and contribute to consolidating the national economy.”

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said that the ‘Nafis Award’, sponsored by Sheikh Mansour, will highlight successful experiences in three main categories that align with the leadership's aspirations and support the UAE’s efforts in empowering Emirati talent to fill job vacancies in the various sectors and fields of the private sector.

“This award is an appreciation for the private sector’s great efforts in achieving the Emiratisation targets. This, in turn, enables nationals to thrive and contribute to achieving economic growth. The award also highlights the successful experiences of UAE nationals working in the private sector, who were able to prove themselves as a vital and effective force, capable of bringing about positive change in various economic sectors,” he added.

Three award categories

In collaboration with Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council has ensured that the award categories, criteria, and evaluation mechanisms are in line with government directives and international best practices. The award will include three main categories: The first category targets private companies, the second targets individuals, and the third targets the strategic partners of the Council.

The first category includes private companies registered on Nafis platform that have achieved Emiratisation targets in accordance with the following sub-categories: large-sized companies of 1,000 employees and more; medium-sized companies of 500-999 employees and small-sized companies of less than 499 employees.

The mechanism for selecting the winning companies will be fully automated through the performance management system, which will be based on the percentage of Emiratisation targets achieved in accordance with the criteria set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Companies are not required to submit any documents or fill out applications for nomination.

The second category, targeting individuals, includes the following specialised categories: nursing jobs, medical jobs, financial jobs, legal jobs, retail jobs, programming jobs, supervisory/leadership jobs, administrative jobs, professional jobs and trainees registered in Nafis’ Apprentice Programme. All Emirati private sector employees are welcome to participate via the website (www.nafis.gov.ae), where they can fill out the nomination application form and attach the required documents. These applications will be evaluated by a jury accredited by the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme. The criteria for selecting the winners are determined around 3 main factors: performance and continuous learning, adaptation and positive citizenship, results and achievements.

The third category, targeting the strategic partners, will recognize the Council’s government and semi-governmental partners, in appreciation of their efforts and contributions to achieving the Council’s visions with regards to Emiratisation.

The results of the award will be announced during the first quarter of 2023.