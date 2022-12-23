UAE: Director of private firm fakes employment of over 40 Emiratis; public prosecution orders arrest

Administrative penalties and fines against companies that try to exploit the Nafis scheme reach up to Dh100,000 for every citizen, if fake Emiratisation is proven

The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest of the director of a private company for faking the employment of over 40 citizens.

This comes after the UAE Attorney-General was alerted of the bogus hirings by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. An investigation was launched immediately, which confirmed that the director had hired over 40 Emiratis in a fictitious manner, with the help of some of his employees.

Furthermore, the director was found to have forged electronic documents and issued fictitious work contracts, falsely stating that his company had hired citizens, with the aim of obtaining the benefits and financial support from the Nafis or Emiratisation programme.

The ministry has intensified inspections to monitor fake Emiratisation across the country. Administrative penalties and fines against companies that try to exploit the Nafis scheme reach up to Dh100,000 for every Emirati, if fake Emiratisation is proven.

The Attorney General called on the concerned officials in private sector companies to be responsible in ensuring correct practices are followed in keeping with the UAE's Emiratisation rules for the same.

