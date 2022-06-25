UAE: Children, frontliners among 400 participants in community run

Experts offer advice for runners to stay safe during summer

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 4:36 PM

As the sun rose on Saturday morning, more than 400 residents came together to participate in a special run organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) at Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

The ‘Burjeel Run’ was aimed to put the spotlight on frontline healthcare workers who are helping to fight the spread of Covid-19 and other diseases in the community. The event was held to offer an opportunity to increase the involvement of frontliners in sports events and raise awareness among community members about staying fit during the summer season.

The run started off at Burjeel Medical City at 6.30am with enthusiastic participation from the public, community groups, runners and frontline workers. There were four categories: 1km, 3km, 5km and 10km covering Mohammed Bin Zayed City and finishing at the hospital. To attend the run, participants needed to have a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, ADSC, said: “We are pleased to provide a platform for runners of all levels through such events. It was heartening to experience the community feeling at this event in which healthcare workers also enthusiastically participated. Events like Burjeel Run reflect ADSC’s commitment towards encouraging people to embrace sports and lead healthy lifestyles.”

Sheenamol Cheriyan, a registered nurse at Burjeel Medical City and one of the 40 frontline workers who took part in the event, enjoyed her time on the running tracks.

“We thank the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for its unwavering support in encouraging sports events to advance health for all. Such events go a long way in inspiring people to lead happier, healthier, and more productive lives. It has been wonderful to run together with the community members to promote well-being. The event had a fun vibe, and we thoroughly enjoyed it,” she said.

Participants ranged between three to 59 years old, including first-time runners, seasoned ones, and children.

Three-year-old Eisa Bin Mansoor, one of the youngest participants, completed 1km.

“I ran with my father. I had a lot of fun,” he said.

Abdulla Al Muhairi, an Emirati participant, noted: “I have been running regularly, mostly in the early morning hours. It has helped improve my mental health and boost my confidence. I urge others to take to running.”

Dr Zuhair Alsharafi, director of emergency department and consultant, emergency medicine at Burjeel Medical City, pointed out that people must take adequate measures while doing outdoor fitness activities.

“During the scorching summer, it can get difficult to run. People are concerned that outdoor workouts like running could lead to issues like heat-related illnesses and sunburns. However, this event has shown us that with proper arrangements and preparations, it is possible to run in the summer. I hope the participants will be inspired to keep running,” Dr Alsharafi added.

ALSO READ:

Some measures to ensure such activity remains safe: