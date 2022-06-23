UAE: Police share tips on how to protect children near swimming pools

Leaving them unattended is a major cause of drowning, authorities warn

Supplied photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 4:20 PM

Police in Abu Dhabi have issued fresh warning to families about the dangers of leaving children unattended at swimming pools.

As part of the "Safe Summer" campaign, Abu Dhabi Police stressed the need for families to monitor and supervise children at the swimming pools to avoid drowning incidents.

Officers explained that negligence is the major cause of child drowning incidents.

“Most drowning incidents involving children result from negligence, as children are not attended to or supervised at swimming areas,” said officers.

“Children require strict monitoring by the family members and proper supervision while near swimming pools or beaches. They must ensure that they wear life jackets.”

According to the police, some parents leave their children alone and unattended, which gives them to access swimming areas.

Authorities have reminded parents that children should be supervised by a person who knows swimming.

12 safety tips on how to protect children near swimming pools

Do not allow children to use swimming pools on their own

Put a safe fence around home pools and ensure kids know how to swim

Ensure that the floor surrounding the swimming pool is non slippery

Provide children with safety collars, life jackets etc while swimming

Avoid being distracted by mobile phones while swimming with children or near the pool

Ensure that the doors leading to home pools are locked all the time when not in use

Parents should know basics of first aid

Don’t allow children under the age of 3 years to enter a swimming pool on their own

Provide pools with fixed ladders and metal handles

Adhere to all safety instructions

ALSO READ