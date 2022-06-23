UAE: Police share tips on how to protect children near swimming pools

Leaders keen to enhance cooperation in various fields
Police in Abu Dhabi have issued fresh warning to families about the dangers of leaving children unattended at swimming pools.
As part of the "Safe Summer" campaign, Abu Dhabi Police stressed the need for families to monitor and supervise children at the swimming pools to avoid drowning incidents.
Officers explained that negligence is the major cause of child drowning incidents.
“Most drowning incidents involving children result from negligence, as children are not attended to or supervised at swimming areas,” said officers.
“Children require strict monitoring by the family members and proper supervision while near swimming pools or beaches. They must ensure that they wear life jackets.”
According to the police, some parents leave their children alone and unattended, which gives them to access swimming areas.
Authorities have reminded parents that children should be supervised by a person who knows swimming.
