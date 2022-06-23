Enjoy our faster App experience
Open

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Police share tips on how to protect children near swimming pools

Leaving them unattended is a major cause of drowning, authorities warn

Supplied photo
Supplied photo
by

Ismail Sebugwaawo

Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 4:20 PM

Police in Abu Dhabi have issued fresh warning to families about the dangers of leaving children unattended at swimming pools.

As part of the "Safe Summer" campaign, Abu Dhabi Police stressed the need for families to monitor and supervise children at the swimming pools to avoid drowning incidents.

Officers explained that negligence is the major cause of child drowning incidents.

“Most drowning incidents involving children result from negligence, as children are not attended to or supervised at swimming areas,” said officers.

“Children require strict monitoring by the family members and proper supervision while near swimming pools or beaches. They must ensure that they wear life jackets.”

According to the police, some parents leave their children alone and unattended, which gives them to access swimming areas.

Authorities have reminded parents that children should be supervised by a person who knows swimming.

12 safety tips on how to protect children near swimming pools

  • Do not allow children to use swimming pools on their own
  • Put a safe fence around home pools and ensure kids know how to swim
  • Ensure that the floor surrounding the swimming pool is non slippery
  • Provide children with safety collars, life jackets etc while swimming
  • Avoid being distracted by mobile phones while swimming with children or near the pool
  • Ensure that the doors leading to home pools are locked all the time when not in use
  • Parents should know basics of first aid
  • Don’t allow children under the age of 3 years to enter a swimming pool on their own
  • Provide pools with fixed ladders and metal handles
  • Adhere to all safety instructions

ALSO READ

Ismail Sebugwaawo

More news from UAE