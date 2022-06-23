Look: Dubai Police distribute water, juices among workers as summer peaks

Free medical check-ups were also provided as part of the initiative

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 7:33 PM

The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Hatta Police Station, has recently organized a humanitarian community initiative called 'Soqia Hatta', which roughly translates to 'Hatta water for a good cause'.

The initiative was launched to distribute water and juices to more than 500 workers in the jurisdiction area.

The Hatta Police Station, in cooperation with strategic partners, aim to promote values of compassion and solidarity and build bridges of communication with all segments of society.

Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the Hatta Police Station, said that the initiative also featured a lecture by the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) on the virtue of giving. It also included free medical check-ups for workers by Hatta Hospital and Tadawi Hospital.

Colonel Al Ketbi confirmed that the workers were overwhelmed with joy and pride as participants in 'Soqia Hatta' lauded the workers' tireless efforts and contribution to the emirate's progress.

