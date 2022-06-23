Look: Dubai Police distribute water, juices among workers as summer peaks

The brand will be available in major hypermarkets and stores over the next few days, official says
UAE3 hours ago
The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Hatta Police Station, has recently organized a humanitarian community initiative called 'Soqia Hatta', which roughly translates to 'Hatta water for a good cause'.
The initiative was launched to distribute water and juices to more than 500 workers in the jurisdiction area.
The Hatta Police Station, in cooperation with strategic partners, aim to promote values of compassion and solidarity and build bridges of communication with all segments of society.
Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the Hatta Police Station, said that the initiative also featured a lecture by the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) on the virtue of giving. It also included free medical check-ups for workers by Hatta Hospital and Tadawi Hospital.
Colonel Al Ketbi confirmed that the workers were overwhelmed with joy and pride as participants in 'Soqia Hatta' lauded the workers' tireless efforts and contribution to the emirate's progress.
