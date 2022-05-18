Dubai Police host fun-filled boat trip for kindergarteners

It aims to ensure the accuracy of information mentioned on the label
The Dubai Police community-based initiative ‘Positive Spirit’, in cooperation with the Ports Police Station, organised a fun-filled day for children of the Jumeirah Kindergarten.
Police officers welcomed the children and introduced them to roles and duties performed by police across seaports and beaches.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, head of the Maritime Rescue Department at the Ports Police Station, and Fatima Buhujair, the Positive Spirit Initiative Coordinator, accompanied the children on a fun boat trip tour, where the young ones learned in a child-friendly manner the objectives of Dubai Police and their role in protecting the city and the society.
Buhujair confirmed that the ‘Positive Spirit’ initiative is keen on engaging members of the public of all ages in activities and programmes that address cultural and social values and raise their awareness of security and safety issues.
