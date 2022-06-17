Dubai Police organises sports event for 350 labourers

Coupons will be delivered to beneficiaries to avoid overcrowding
The Dubai Police, represented by the Officers' Club, has recently organised a sports event for 350 labourers to encourage them to practice sports and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
The sports day also aimed to bring happiness to labourers and enhance their productivity.
Lietenant Colonel Abdul Basit Ali Abdul Rahman, Director of the Sports Affairs Department in the General Department of Community Happiness, said the sports event is within Dubai Police's keenness to support social interaction with all segments of society, including labours who play a significant role in the development process of Dubai and the country in general.
"The sports event included several physical activities and awareness lectures on the importance of sports and its impact on health. It also involved distributing gifts among labours", Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahman concluded.
