UAE: Celebrate Valentine's Day in 9 different ways at Saadiyat Island

Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 12:09 PM

If you are looking to treat your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Saadiyat Island. Abu Dhabi’s leading beach destination, Saadiyat Island offers natural surroundings, pristine white sandy beaches, luxurious resorts and a vibrant culture and entertainment scene. Saadiyat Island is the place to be this February.

Here is what visitors can expect from the island this Valentine's Day:

- Book a midweek escape to a Valentine's Day Celebration like no other at Nurai Island. Expect lush greens and unspoiled sandy beaches at this exclusive private island resort. Guests can book a romantic seaside island dining experience and groove to the sounds of a live band – the perfect accompaniment to a romantic evening with a side if stunning views.

- If a staycation is on the brain, head to the Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas for the perfect escape for two. Book your sweet escape and enjoy a relaxing spa treatment before indulging in a romantic dinner for two away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Check in to a beautiful suite or expansive beach villas with a large private plunge pool before choosing your pick from seven exciting dining venues – a hard choice, indeed.

- Celebrate love at the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas and select from a carefully curated selection of packages for you and your loved one. Expect a romantic dinner, couples massage, flower bouquet, tranquil turquoise beaches and time away at Middle East’s best beach destination. Win, win.

- This Valentine’s Day, treat your significant other to an exquisitely crafted romantic dining experience at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island. Snuggle under the stars with a romantic candlelit dinner by the beach or indulge in Italian fare inclusive of live entertainment, guaranteed to make your Valentine’s a day to remember.

- The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort has curated a selection of truly extraordinary romantic experiences. Whether guests want to treat their special someone to an exquisite culinary journey through the most enticing specialties of Southeast Asia or relax and unwind with bespoke spa treatments for two, the beautiful beach destination is the perfect place to celebrate the most romantic month of the year.

- Check in to the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort and choose from a variety of experiences for you and your date. Opt for a romantic dinner in a private cabana and relax to the serene sounds of the waves gently lapping on the shores of the white sandy beach. Or enjoy a romantic afternoon stroll along the resort’s boardwalk soaking in the exceptional views of the Arabian Gulf, ending in a romantic dinner at San Valentino at Mare Mare.

- Saadiyat Beach Club is offering an intimate dining experience as you soak in the mesmerizing sunset with dinner overlooking the protected dunes. Expect a set menu of flavourful appetizers, hearty mains, and delicious dessert to make this an unforgettable experience!

- Whether you're looking to spend some quality time with a special someone or with friends and loved ones, celebrate Valentine's Day at Kai Beach. It's not too late to book a getaway to the coast and opt for a unique picnic set up by the beach. Don’t forget to pack sunscreen!

- An intimate dinner on the stunning Saadiyat Beach Golf Club is par for the course. Enjoy a welcome bubbly on arrival and a decadent four-course dinner, while admiring the starry skies and the views at night.

