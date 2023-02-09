UAE: 3 ways to celebrate Valentine's Day creatively

A theatrical show, a DIY token, and more

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 8:08 PM

A magical culinary extravaganza

Are you ready for a theatrical, culinary show? Head to this multi-sensory dining pop-up for a once-in-a-lifetime haute-cuisine experience that features ten whimsical courses and a theatrical show offering 12 lucky diners many surprises along the journey. The brainchild of two Michelin-starred chefs, Paco Roncero and creative director Eduardo Gonzales, Sublimotion opened in Ibiza in 2014 and made its debut in Dubai in 2021. The iconic concept has, since then, been at the top of the world’s culinary rankings. The venue runs two daily shows (until May 2023, 6:30pm, 9:30pm). Elevate the romance quotient this month, by stepping into a world of haute-cuisine where innovation, art and technology blend to create dramatic culinary delights.

Until February 28 (for the special price), Dh8000/couple, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Move beyond selfies

A classic gift idea that's always a winner, pictures! Your first holiday together, your first date, the first time you cooked for each other. This month, go down the DIY arty route and organise and enjoy the memories again, with a full-colour photo album. Assisting you in the process would be Print Souq, a newly launched, easy-to-use e-commerce platform for all your customised print requirements. Choose to upload your own personal message, memories and/or images to create a truly personal perfect Valentine’s Day gift!

Know more: printsouq.co

Cast a spell

Treat your special someone to a celebration at Madame Tussauds Dubai. Choose between a 90-minute guided tour of the space, including a dedicated photographer to capture unlimited memorable moments followed by a talk from studio artists. Or opt for the entry to the space, and a 'wax hands experience' to seal the deal by casting your very own couples' wax hands — the perfect souvenir to treasure forever. Post-that, head to a three-course meal at The London Project, a short walk away.

On February 14, Madame Tussauds Dubai and The London Project, Bluewaters

