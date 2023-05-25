UAE: Book reveals how the country leveraged AI, big data analytics to combat Covid-19

AI and Big Data in the Battle Against Covid-19, book authored by official, released at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 9:21 PM

A book by a government official explaining the timely strategies and smart tactics deployed by the local authorities to combat the spread of Covid-19 has been released during the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Authored by Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity of the UAE Government, the book titled ‘AI and Big Data in the Battle Against Covid-19’ offers fascinating insights into how the authorities made use of advanced technologies.

“The book explores the crucial role of technology in the UAE’s vaccination campaign to help optimise the distribution of vaccines, guaranteeing timely delivery to its citizens,” said Al Kuwaiti, who currently holds the position of managing director of the National Data Centre under the Supreme Council for National Security.

The book also describes the efficient and effective initiatives like the National Disinfection Programme, drive-through Covid-19 testing centres, field hospitals, economic stimulus packages, remote learning, strategy for food security, humanitarian initiatives, as well as measures on data privacy and confidentiality.

Talking about the smart solutions and tech arsenal, Al Kuwaiti noted that his book sheds light on the “instrumental role” played by artificial intelligence and big data in tracking and predicting the spread of coronavirus, identifying vulnerable populations, and pinpointing high-risk areas for efficient containment and mitigation measures.

By leveraging these new-age technologies, the UAE government demonstrated an “unwavering commitment” to safeguarding everyone’s health and well-being in the country.

Al Kuwaiti underlined that readers will gain “invaluable insights” into the transformative impact of big data analytics powered by AI in combatting the pandemic, providing inspiration for future endeavours in public health and crisis management.

He noted that the UAE confronted multiple challenges posed by the virus, emerging as a pioneer in harnessing the power of AI and big data to tackle the outbreak head-on. By deploying cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and real-time big data analytics, provided by Presight, the UAE government embarked on a transformative mission to overcome the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi’s Presight, a leading provider of AI and big data analytics solutions, played a pivotal role in enabling the UAE’s dynamic response to the pandemic. Its solutions empowered the government to make rapid, data-driven decisions, ensuring the effective implementation of decisive measures in rapidly evolving circumstances.

“Without the efforts of our army of scientists, engineers, and analysts from Presight.ai, the fight against Covid-19 in the UAE would not have been successful in terms of policy making and governmental decisions,” Al Kuwaiti wrote in his acknowledgement.

The book has five chapters: Big data analytics, forecasting and simulations enable smart decision-making; The magic number: R, protecting the vulnerable; Deep learning for Covid-19 infection, risk modelling and vaccine prioritisation; Knowledge graph and sentiment analysis for Covid-19 and spatiotemporal data mining; Contact tracing, quarantine enforcement and location risk modelling.

The book signing ceremony was hosted by Trends Research and Advisory at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). A copy can be downloaded through the Trends’ website: https://bit.ly/ai-book-TRENDS

The book fair runs till Sunday at ADNEC (9 am to 10 pm).