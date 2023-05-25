Renowned author Lala O Roch to present self-help books at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 2:22 PM

Lala O Roch, the esteemed author and advocate for personal growth, will be making a highly anticipated appearance at the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. This prestigious literary event, known for providing a platform to showcase the works of talented authors, will take place on May 27 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Roch has gained worldwide recognition for her empowering and transformative writing. Her latest releases, 'La Vie D'Ici 11:33' and 'Light Up Your Worth', have captivated readers seeking inspiration and guidance on their personal journeys. These self-help books have quickly become favourites among individuals striving for self-improvement and a deeper understanding of themselves.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair serves as an ideal platform for authors to connect with their readers and fans, and Roch's participation is eagerly anticipated. Her presence is expected to draw a large audience of individuals seeking motivation, personal development, and practical advice.

On May 27, Roch will be available for book signing sessions at Table 5, where readers can engage directly with the author, discuss her works, and gain insights into the concepts and strategies presented in La Vie D'Ici 11:33 and Light Up Your Worth. This unique opportunity to interact with the author in person enhances the reader's connection to the material and allows for a deeper understanding of the author's vision.

Roch has established herself as an authority in the field of personal growth and empowerment. Through her writing, she delves into topics such as self-discovery, overcoming obstacles, and unlocking one's true potential. Her works resonate with readers of all backgrounds, offering practical advice and guidance to navigate life's challenges.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is an esteemed event in the literary world, attracting a diverse range of authors, publishers, and readers. It serves as a hub for cultural exchange, promoting literacy and fostering a love for books. Roch's participation in this renowned fair underscores the significance of her contributions to the field of personal development literature.

Whether you are seeking inspiration, guidance, or simply a chance to connect with a visionary author, this event promises to be an enriching experience for all attendees.

You can find both books on her website www.lalaoroch.com.