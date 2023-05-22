Indian girl launches book on SDGs in line with UAE’s Year of Sustainability

Her book ‘For Our Planet’ is a children’s book on SDGs through stories

Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 2:21 PM

Nakshatra Prem, a Grade 4 student of Abu Dhabi Indian School is making a debut with the launch of her book ‘For Our Planet’. The enthusiastic writer and voracious reader is dedicating the book to UAE’s Sustainability Initiatives, with the country being the host for the 28th United Nations Global Climate Summit (COP28). She embarked on the journey of writing this book a year before and her passion in sustainable development is evident in this informative and creative piece, treating the reader to a powerful narrative with many calls to action in their day to day life to help improve the world around them.

“Being an SDG child ambassador, I decided to write this book with a strong vision to create awareness among kids of my age about the UN SDGs. As it seems a complicated topic for us kids, after thorough research, I tried to put it in simple words through interesting stories which we all can relate,” she said.

Talking to Khaleej Times, Neeraj Bhargava, the school principal, said: “I am very delighted to express my heartfelt appreciation for this young prodigy Nakshatra’s accomplishments. She is an excellent all-rounder and demonstrates a passion for her work. We would like to congratulate her for the exceptional feat for writing the book. Abu Dhabi Indian School is proud of her.”

Upon leaving school, she wishes to work with UN to make a difference to people’s lives; especially for those who in need. To make the world a better place, she wishes to spread kindness and is already doing so at a young age, by founding STARKID — The Kindness Movement for SDGs. She is doing crowd funding through campaign videos to help kids understand how they can contribute for One Billion Meals endowment under Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. She is running a free lending library at her home promoting the sustainable use of books. She is using her creative side to promote SDGs through dance, short films, and educational videos on technology advancements.

She is an excellent stage performer and has won many prizes in UAE level youth festivals. She was a selected as a speaker for the World Children Conference and Interviewee during the World summit of SDGs by CONNECTAID, the International Solidarity Network based in Sweden. She has proven her academic skills by winning the International Olympiads and Emirates Level Champion in International Spell Bee. She is also an invitee for the UNESCO World Dance Fest to be held in Greece.

Being a debut author, Nakshatra is excited for her book signing session on May 26 (7-8pm) at ADNEC (Stand Number: -12H02) as part of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.