Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Sheikh Hamdan calls for volunteers to join 'Bridges of Giving' campaign tomorrow

Dubai residents have been asked to help assemble food parcels for those in need

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 9:48 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has urged residents to help assemble food packages for the Bridges of Giving donation campaign tomorrow.

The campaign will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre and will assemble food parcels for those affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Head to the Arena Hall at Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow, Monday, March 13, between 9am and 6pm to contribute.

