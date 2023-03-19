UAE: Free bus service for residents to celebrate international happiness day tomorrow

The transportation covers 4 main routes in the emirate, which are the red route, the blue route, the green route, and the purple route

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 6:30 PM

Free public bus service will be provided to residents in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah on the occasion of International Happiness Day on March 20.

Based on its plan to encourage mass transportation, Rak Transport Authority (RAKTA), and the operator of the internal public transport service, the Arabia Bus Company, have launched the 'Free Transportation' initiative for all public bus users in Ras Al Khaimah.

It is worth noting that the public bus service covers four main routes in the emirate, which are the red route, the blue route, the green route, and the purple route. These routes include stopping points in both directions and cover different geographical and vital areas in Ras Al Khaimah, providing a safe and integrated transport network that contributes to achieving a smooth flow of sustainable mobility for all.

Eng Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, General Manager of RAKTA, explained that the Authority seeks, through its launch of many initiatives, to encourage the residents and visitors of Ras Al Khaimah to use mass transportation in their daily trips and commutes, which is the ideal option to reach their various destinations.

He added that RAKTA is keen to encourage the public to use mass transport through its launch of the "Free Transportation" initiative by public buses, coinciding with the International Day of Happiness.

The Ras Al Khaimah Public Service Department (RAKPSD) also announced that it is offering 50% discount to residents who may have incurred some general violations in celebration of International Happiness Day. It will run for three days, from March 20 to 22.

In the UAE, happiness and people's well-being are part of the national agenda; the Emirates even aims to be the happiest of all nations.

