Dubai: Emirates announces increased flights to 18 destinations over next 5 months

Prices could hit the $90-$100 per barrel range in the second half of this year as global demand is set to reach record levels amid constrained supply, Russell Hardy, CEO at the world’s largest independent oil trader, Vitol Group
Emirates has boosted operations by 31 per cent (total ASKMs) since the start of its financial year and has further plans to ramp up seat capacity, in its latest published northern summer schedule starting March 26, 2023.
In the past months, the airline has planned and executed the rapid growth of its network operations – reintroducing services to 5 cities; launching flights to 1 new destination (Tel Aviv), adding 251 weekly flights onto existing routes; and continuing the roll-out of service enhancements in the air and on the ground.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: "Emirates continues to expand its global network and deploy its capacity to meet travel demand across the world. Our financial year started relatively quietly as we held back our ramp up until the planned northern runway rehabilitation program at Dubai International airport was completed in June. From July 2022 onwards, it’s been non-stop expansion."
He added: "Customer demand has been very strong, and our forward bookings are also robust. Emirates is working hard on several fronts to bring back operating capacity as quickly as the ecosystem can manage, while also upgrading our fleet and product. So far, 4 of our A380 aircraft have been completely refurbished with our new cabin interiors and Premium Economy seats, and more will enter service as our $2 billion cabin and service enhancement programme picks up pace."
In the coming months, established routes to Europe, Australia and Africa will be served with more Emirates flights, while in East Asia, more cities are seeing route restarts.
The airline continues to scale up its A380 operations with the reintroduction of the iconic double-decker across its network: Glasgow (from March 26), Casablanca from (April 15), Beijing (from May 1), Shanghai (from June 4), Nice (from June 1), Birmingham (from July 1), Kuala Lumpur (from August 1), and Taipei (from August 1).
Here are all the services Emirates will be introducing:
Officials at the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation discussed the idea this weekend, the report said
In Qatar, the index slid 1.6 per cent, as almost all the stocks were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank , which tumbled 3.9 per cent.
The collapse of the startup-focused bank has raised concerns about runs on regional banks, and the ability of small businesses that banked with SVB to pay their employees
Analysts at S&P Global Ratings argue that given the high number of new property launches in 2021-22, which they expect to continue in 2023, and assuming a three- to five-year lead time, working capital requirements will remain high
The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Queen Alia International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly