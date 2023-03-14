Dubai: Emirates announces increased flights to 18 destinations over next 5 months

The ramped up operations include services to Europe, Australia and Africa, while more cities in East Asia will see route restarts

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 11:50 AM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 11:52 AM

Emirates has boosted operations by 31 per cent (total ASKMs) since the start of its financial year and has further plans to ramp up seat capacity, in its latest published northern summer schedule starting March 26, 2023.

In the past months, the airline has planned and executed the rapid growth of its network operations – reintroducing services to 5 cities; launching flights to 1 new destination (Tel Aviv), adding 251 weekly flights onto existing routes; and continuing the roll-out of service enhancements in the air and on the ground.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: "Emirates continues to expand its global network and deploy its capacity to meet travel demand across the world. Our financial year started relatively quietly as we held back our ramp up until the planned northern runway rehabilitation program at Dubai International airport was completed in June. From July 2022 onwards, it’s been non-stop expansion."

He added: "Customer demand has been very strong, and our forward bookings are also robust. Emirates is working hard on several fronts to bring back operating capacity as quickly as the ecosystem can manage, while also upgrading our fleet and product. So far, 4 of our A380 aircraft have been completely refurbished with our new cabin interiors and Premium Economy seats, and more will enter service as our $2 billion cabin and service enhancement programme picks up pace."

In the coming months, established routes to Europe, Australia and Africa will be served with more Emirates flights, while in East Asia, more cities are seeing route restarts.

The airline continues to scale up its A380 operations with the reintroduction of the iconic double-decker across its network: Glasgow (from March 26), Casablanca from (April 15), Beijing (from May 1), Shanghai (from June 4), Nice (from June 1), Birmingham (from July 1), Kuala Lumpur (from August 1), and Taipei (from August 1).

Here are all the services Emirates will be introducing:

Europe

Amsterdam: from 14 to 19 weekly flights starting April 2.

Athens: Addition of a daily seasonal service to serve summer demand between June 1 to September 30.

Bologna: from 5 flights a week to a daily service starting May 1.

Budapest: from 5 flights a week to a daily service by June 1.

London: start of 2nd daily service to London Stansted on May 1. This will take Emirates’ London operations to 11 daily flights – including 6 times daily to London Heathrow and 3 times daily to Gatwick.

Venice: from 5 to 6 flights a week from March 26, increasing to a daily service from June 1.

Africa

Cairo: from 25 to 28 weekly flights by October 29.

Dar es Salaam: from 5 flights a week to daily flights starting May 1.

Entebbe: from 6 flights a week to daily flights starting July 1.

Australia and New Zealand

Emirates’ non-stop Australia flights will return to pre-pandemic levels to Sydney from May 1, Melbourne from March 26, and Brisbane on June 1.

Brisbane: An additional daily service starting June 1 will take Emirates to 14 flights per week to Brisbane.

Christchurch: restart of daily service from Dubai via Sydney from March 26.

Melbourne: addition of 3rd daily service to Melbourne from March 26 via Singapore. This adds capacity to Melbourne and re-establishes connectivity between Singapore and Melbourne. The other 2 daily flights from Melbourne fly non-stop to Dubai.

Sydney: addition of 3rd daily non-stop service from May 1.

East Asia

Bangkok: Addition of 5th daily service from August 1.

Beijing: To commence daily non-stop Boeing 777-300ER service from March 15, upgrading to an A380 effective 01 May. A second daily service will commence effective September 1 with an A380.

Hong Kong: Addition of a daily non-stop flight from March 29. This increases Emirates’ operations to 14 weekly flights including its existing daily Dubai-Bangkok-Hong Kong service.

Kuala Lumpur: Addition of a third daily service from June 1.

Tokyo: Resumption of services to Tokyo Haneda with daily flights on April 2. This takes Emirates’ Japan operations to 21 daily flights including a daily A380 service to Tokyo-Narita and a daily Boeing 777 service to Osaka.

ALSO READ: