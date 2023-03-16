UAE: New 50% fine discount announced for international happiness day

Residents can apply for the discount starting March 20

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 12:32 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 1:26 PM

Residents who may have incurred some general violations in Ras Al Khaimah can get a 50 per cent discount on fines for a limited period.

The Ras Al Khaimah Public Service Department (RAKPSD) announced that it is offering the discount in celebration of International Happiness Day. It will run for three days, from March 20 to 22.

This scheme will apply to offences that fall under the RAKPSD, including environmental violations.

It will cover littering, throwing trash in public areas, smoking in non-designated areas, as well as toll gate violations for trucks.

Established by the UN, International Day of Happiness is marked on March 20 around the world, highlighting the importance of happiness in everyone's lives.

In the UAE, happiness and people's well-being are part of the national agenda; the Emirates even aims to be the happiest of all nations.

