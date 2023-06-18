Dubai traffic alert: Police issue warning after accident on busy road

Motorists asked to drive safely and exercise caution on the roads

By Web Desk Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 7:26 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 7:36 PM

Dubai Police asked motorists to be cautious after a road accident in Jumeirah on Sunday evening.

The police posted a traffic alert on its official Twitter account, saying there was a traffic congestion on Jumeirah Street, caused by an accident. The traffic block is on Jumeirah Street after the Umm Al Sheif intersection towards Burj Al Arab.

“A traffic accident obstructs traffic on Jumeirah Street after the Umm Al Sheif intersection towards Burj Al Arab. Kindly drive safely and exercise caution on the roads,” the tweet said.

