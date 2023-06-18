Dubai traffic alert: Police issue warning after accident on busy road

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak highlighted how the values that are promoted through yoga perfectly aligns with the principles cherished by the UAE
Dubai Police asked motorists to be cautious after a road accident in Jumeirah on Sunday evening.
The police posted a traffic alert on its official Twitter account, saying there was a traffic congestion on Jumeirah Street, caused by an accident. The traffic block is on Jumeirah Street after the Umm Al Sheif intersection towards Burj Al Arab.
“A traffic accident obstructs traffic on Jumeirah Street after the Umm Al Sheif intersection towards Burj Al Arab. Kindly drive safely and exercise caution on the roads,” the tweet said.
