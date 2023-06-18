Look: New footbridge opens in Dubai; 6 more constructed

Authorities in Dubai have completed the construction of seven new footbridges spanning a total of nearly a kilometre. The bridges are equipped with elevators, tracks and racks for bikes.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) inaugurated a footbridge on Al Khaleej Street, connecting the junction of Omar Bin Al Khattab and Abu Bakr Al Siddique streets, near the Dubai Hospital. This bridge is about 120 metres long, 3.4 metres wide, and 6.5 metres high from the asphalt. It has two elevators, stairs, and a room for electromechanical systems like alarms, fire-fighting and remote monitoring systems.

Six footbridges are currently under construction on:

>> Al Mina Street between Al Saqr and Al Mina intersections.

>> Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street between Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah streets.

>> Ras Al Khor Road, forming a link between the Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor industrial area.

>> Ras Al Khor Road, directly across Marhaba Mall and Wasl Complex in Nadd Al Hamar.

>> Al Manara Road in Al Quoz Creative Zone with “aesthetic elements that complement the design identity” of the area.

>> Khawaneej Street, opposite the Arabian Centre.

Footbridges up 10-fold

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The construction of footbridges is consistent with Dubai's traffic safety strategy, which aims to make the city the safest in the world. It also seeks to reduce fatalities from run-over accidents to as low as zero by providing infrastructure and safety measures for motorists and cyclists.”

The number of footbridges has increased more than 10-fold in the last 17 years — from 13 in 2006 to 129 at the end of last year. The RTA will construct 36 footbridges between 2021 and 2026, bringing the total number to 165.

Several factors were considered in choosing the locations for these footbridges: Rate of run-over accidents, traffic intensity, mobility of residents between both sides of the road, distance from the nearest pedestrian crossing, locations of public transportation stations, and areas with markets, shopping centres, and government and private establishments.

