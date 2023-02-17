Dubai: RTA announces auction of nearly 400 premium licence plates

The sale is highlighted by the super plates (R 595) and (A 8348)

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 371 fancy number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private and vintage vehicles, as well as motorbikes bearing (A-B-C-G-H-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-Y) codes.

Plates on offer at this 70th online auction are topped by the super numbers (R 595) and (A 8348).

The auction will start on Monday, February 27, at 8am and will continue for five days only. The auction is preceded by registration on Monday, February 20. This online auction is number 70 in the series of electronic auctions of premium vehicle plate numbers.

The selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an non-refundable participation fee of Dh120.

Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card via (www.rta.ae), or via the Dubai Drive app.

