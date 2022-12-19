Dubai: Premium number plate 'O 36' sold for Dh2.64 million in auction; 'U 66666' sold for Dh1.46 million

Sharjah Ruler emphasises the importance of research efforts to preserve and revitalise linguistic traditions
The 111th Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Number Plates, held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel last Saturday, December 17, raised a whopping Dh30.8 million.
The sale topper was Plate O 36, which was sold for Dh2.64 million – followed by Plate U 66666, which was sold for Dh1.46 million. Plate Z 786 was sold for Dh1.035 million, and Plate V 44444 fetched Dh1 million.
RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in this auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digits, and bearing the letters H,J,K,L,M,N,O,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W,X,Y and Z.
These plates are appealing to passionate clients as they symbolise important events in their lives, the authority says. They are marked by wide participation and friendly rivalry between enthusiastic bidders.
ALSO READ:
Sharjah Ruler emphasises the importance of research efforts to preserve and revitalise linguistic traditions
A new resolution issued includes rules that employers and employees must follow, as two weeks remain for companies to meet mandatory Emiratisation targets
The draw saw 980 participants winning Dh1,635,650 in total; the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week
The Dubai Police also received 53 awards last year in the local, regional and global awards
Sheikh Ahmed emphasised importance of cooperation among related organisations to achieve objectives of UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative
Over 1,500 blue-collar workers took part in the competition and attended the live auditions to grab cash prizes
The average rainfall is expected to exceed 80 mm; this will be 75 per cent more than the total rainfall during the rest of the year
Tanzila Khan says it is important to keep reminding people that nearly one billion in the world are suffering from physical disabilities