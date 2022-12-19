Dubai: Premium number plate 'O 36' sold for Dh2.64 million in auction; 'U 66666' sold for Dh1.46 million

These unique plates are appealing to passionate clients as they symbolise important events in their lives, says the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)

By Web Desk Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 6:01 PM

The 111th Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Number Plates, held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel last Saturday, December 17, raised a whopping Dh30.8 million.

The sale topper was Plate O 36, which was sold for Dh2.64 million – followed by Plate U 66666, which was sold for Dh1.46 million. Plate Z 786 was sold for Dh1.035 million, and Plate V 44444 fetched Dh1 million.

RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in this auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digits, and bearing the letters H,J,K,L,M,N,O,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W,X,Y and Z.

These plates are appealing to passionate clients as they symbolise important events in their lives, the authority says. They are marked by wide participation and friendly rivalry between enthusiastic bidders.

ALSO READ: