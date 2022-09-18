Dubai: Fancy vehicle number plates sold for over Dh37 million

Motorists are advised to use other routes
Premium number plates in Dubai fetched over Dh37 million during an auction conducted on Saturday. AA-13 went for Dh4.42 million, followed by U-70, which was sold for Dh3 million.
Z-1000 went under the hammer for Dh2.21 million, and V-99999 fetched Dh1.26 million.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in the auction. According to the authority, distinctive licensing plates appeal to “passionate clients as they symbolise important events in their lives”.
Such auctions are popular in the UAE, with at least eight out of the 10 most expensive number plates in the world having been sold in the country.
In a charity auction earlier this year, AA8 fetched a whopping Dh35 million, making it the third most expensive plate number to be sold.
