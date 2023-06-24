Dubai Police warn motorists of traffic accident on major road

The authority has advised motorists to exercise caution and use alternate roads

New Jersey car rally, car crash, Pete ByronPolice light, police car

By Web Desk Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 7:08 PM

Dubai Police took to Twitter to inform residents of a traffic accident that took place on a major road.

In a tweet, the authority said, "A traffic accident obstructing traffic on Ras Al Khor Street before the bridge leading to Al Khail Street."

The accident took place on the road in the direction towards Jebel Ali.

The authority has advised motorists to exercise caution and use alternate roads.

ALSO READ: