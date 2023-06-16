Dubai: Multiple-vehicle accident on Sheikh Zayed Road, authorities inform motorists

The Capital created $3.9 billion in ecosystem value representing a growth of 134 per cent from the previous period
Dubai Police has issued an alert asking motorists to be cautious of a multiple vehicle collision on Sheikh Zayed Road.
The authority took to Twitter to inform motorists of the crash saying that, "An accident involving multiple vehicles has occurred on Sheikh Zayed Road".
The accident has taken place heading from Jebel Ali to Dubai, before the Hessa street exit.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving on the affected road.
