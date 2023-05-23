Dubai announces emergency drills at two Metro stations

Be it at the Dubai World Cup, Royal Ascot or with his grandchildren, the Dubai Ruler wins hearts with his light-heartedness
Authorities in Dubai will carry out a drill for emergencies and crises at the Jebel Ali and Expo Metro Stations.
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and a number of federal and local government entities and departments will undertake the “collaborative drill” to check the readiness of working teams and the speed of response to emergency situations.
“The drill is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 24, between 1am and 4am,” the Government of Dubai Media Office posted on Twitter.
Drills are typically held to assess the preparedness of authorities in dealing with emergencies. Such exercises are routinely held in different parts of the country. The aim is to measure emergency preparedness and capabilities.
