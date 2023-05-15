Dubai: 3 new Metro link bus routes announced, others improved

Stations that will be served by the new routes include The Dubai Mall and the UAE Exchange Metro Station

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 1:59 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch three new Metro link bus routes from May 19. Route 51 will shuttle between Al Khail Gate and Business Bay Metro Station at a frequency of 20 minutes during peak hours.

Route SH1 will commute between The Dubai Mall and Sobha Realty Metro stations at a frequency of 60 minutes. Route YM1 will operate between UAE Exchange Metro Station and Yiwu Market at a frequency of 60 minutes.

Additionally, the authority will improve some other routes. Route F47 will terminate at the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station to shorten the journey. Those heading to Dubai Investments Park should use the current routes F51, F50, F48, and F46.

Route 50 will end at the Business Bay Metro Station to cut the journey time. Passengers bound for Al Khail Gate should opt for the new Route 51. Route C15 will be extended to include Al Mamzar Beach Park bus stop to serve additional residential areas.

Route E102 will also be extended to end at Al Jaffiliya Bus Station.

