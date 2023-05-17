Dubai Metro service disrupted due to technical issue

A number of riders reported delays during their commute; buses were deployed to transport affected passengers

By Web Desk Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 7:37 PM Last updated: Wed 17 May 2023, 7:48 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issued an alert about a disruption on Metro services on Wednesday evening.

In an advisory, the authority said services at the Max Metro station "will be affected in both directions due to a technical issue".

It added that buses were deployed to transport passengers.

A number of riders had reported delays during their commute, with one saying the train she was travelling on got stuck for a few minutes from DMCC to Sobha Realty station.

A similar delay was reported last week, but the RTA was able to resolve the glitch in just an hour.

