Togetherness is happiness
Global Village's spectacular line up of grand celebrations for the UAE Golden Jubilee are in full swing
The UAE National Day festivities that started on Flag Day on November 3 are going strong at Global Village to celebrate UAE's Golden Jubilee and will peak from December 1 to 4. The family destination, Global Village has arranged a series of attractions for everyone with entertainment events that are sure to brighten up your day and make the long weekend more enjoyable.
The theme of the National Day celebrations is '50 Years of Togetherness' and the celebrationshighlight and applaud the spirit of inclusivity and tolerance in the UAE..
One of the main crowd pullers will be the National Day Operetta that will perform the 'Enlightened Years', a show, that has been produced specifically for Global Village by Ornina Events and will be shown on the main stage on December 2, 3 and 4. The voice-over of the show will be done by celebrity and Emirati actor Habib Gholum who recently won audiences over with his portrayal of an old man at the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai.
A special treat for music lovers are the super-talented young musicians in the National Youth Orchestra (NYO) who will perform back to back for three days for 45 minutes from December 2 to 4. The NYO is the largest UAE-based orchestra with 70 students from various nationalities who will play classical musical pieces including the rendition of James Bond movie's iconic soundtrack. A version of the UAE national anthem will also be played daily as an opener at Global Village.
Global Village will also host a National Competition for kids in collaboration with Dubai Culture Authority. The competition will take place at the Kids' Theatre every Thursday and Friday of the month until December 4. During the competition, kids will be asked questions to test their knowledge of the UAE heritage. Winners will get the chance to win interesting prizes.
Global Village has also partnered with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) to hold a photography competition that explores shared identities and values through the lens of individuals with a unique vision of cultural diversity. The competition started on November 3 and ends on UAE National Day on December 2. All submissions that celebrate multiculturalism, diversity and tolerance are welcomed. Participants must be over 18 years of age and those using professional cameras are required to apply for a permit on the Global Village website. All entries must be uploaded on HIPA's website.
In a separate competition, photographers under the age of 18 must submit their enteries on Instagram using hashtags #GVWOW and #Together by November 30. Winners for this contest will be announced on December 2, the UAE’s National Day. The jury are looking for participants who push their creative boundaries by capturing spectacular, split-second moments and introduce viewers to fascinating people and unique cultural perspectives at Global Village.
Guests can also pick up National Day memorabilia from the UAE Pavilion and dine at the traditional outlets across the park at Global Village, a great place for families to enjoy the Golden Jubilee celebrations in style.
For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.