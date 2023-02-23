The power of following one's dreams
From a struggling new expat to a powerful entrepreneur with a successful business empire, Adil Faridi, MD and co-founder at Faateh Group, Dubai, has a truly inspiring entrepreneurial journey
It can be daunting task for a person to move to a new country, let alone without a job in hand or proper accommodation. Such is the story of Adil Faridi, MD and co-founder at Faateh Group of Companies, who came to Dubai as an expat in 2015. Since then, he has made considerable strides by building a profitable organisation, especially with his leading business wing Faateh Real Estate.
Faridi moved to Dubai with a larger-than-life vision and only limited money in his account. Shortly after, he began his journey as an employee in Dubai as a business consultant at a leading telecom company, quickly moving up the ladder with multiple promotions and awards.
However, along the way, Faridi faced several challenges during his early days in Dubai, one of the biggest being the lack of affordable and efficiently managed accommodation. He was determined to solve this challenge and providing suitable accommodation for others living in or coming to Dubai.
Faridi's determination sparked the start of his entrepreneurial journey, culminating in the creation of Faateh Group of Companies. Established in 2020, the company's primary arm, Faateh Real Estate, is committed to offering customised, trustworthy, affordable, safe, and spacious accommodation.
The start of this business from scratch, came with many other challenges, such as developing a business plan, finding the right people, securing funds for the business, and attracting customers. However, with determination and a willingness to take risks, it became possible to build a successful business that is solely focused on meeting the needs and surmounting the challenges of its clients. Faateh Real Estate, located in Deira, truly turned a stone in the real estate sector by providing affordable, yet impeccably maintained and all-inclusive homes in Dubai. Today, Faateh Real Estate boasts of having loyal, happy customers, who truly vouch for the quality homes provided by the company.
At Faateh Group, Faridi's efforts and vision have always been beyond creating a satisfied customer base he has also always prioritised establishing a work culture that regularly recognises and rewards employees for their contributions. The company's objective is to foster a positive work environment that motivates the team to go above and beyond for the success of the businesses.
This objective and vision have been supported strongly by Faridi's colleague and Faateh Group's co-founder, Nadir Rahman, who has played a pivotal role in the growth of the company. The leadership team and employees have together been able to achieve the goal of making Faateh Group a happy place for its customers, partners, employees, and investors.
In just a few years, Faateh Group of Companies has achieved significant success and continues to grow from strength to strength each year. This level of achievement requires a great deal of hard work, dedication, innovation, and perseverance.
During a conversation with Faridi regarding his key to success, he revealed that his mantra involves having three fundamental things in life: a short-term goal, a long-term goal, and a plan to attain these goals. Another big takeaway from his journey is that one should stay positive, resilient, and committed, no matter how tough the path ahead gets.
