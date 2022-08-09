The Arabian art of perfumery
Fragrances are a deep-rooted and indispensable part of daily life in the Arabian Peninsula. History has revealed the use and trade of fragrances in the Arab world is as early as 5000 years ago.
Abu Yusuf Al Kindi, an eminent Arab physician and chemist penned down more than 107 methods and prescriptions for making perfumes in his remarkable treatise 'Book of the Chemistry of Perfume and Distillations' in the ninth century.
Arabic distillation techniques and recipes for making fragrances created a revolutionary impact in the world of perfumes. Arabic perfumes contain more natural oils such as oud wood, spices, amber, and musk as a base, and as a result, it retains the fragrance more than fully alcohol-based perfumes. The traditional way of gender-specific western perfumes got a new essence which was not limited and used by men and women both.
Today oud has become a phenomenon in the bouquet of French fragrances, whereas 10 years ago no one was considering it. Nowadays almost in every part of the world, you can get oud fragrances. Oud is one of the most expensive raw ingredients in the world. The oud is as expensive as gold, sometimes even more. Oud oils are also known as Liquid Gold.
There is a variety of high-quality oud perfumes and oud wood (agarwood), attar, and perfume oils available in the UAE market.
The company was established by the Late Shaikh Mohd Saeed, a cognoscenti and connoisseur of fragrances who pioneered perfume manufacturing in the UAE as early as 1954. He founded Al Souk, Deira's first perfume shop and nowadays the area is well known as a hub of perfumes in Dubai.
Today the legendary perfume company deals with Arabic, Oriental and western perfumes. They are the manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of well know perfume brands such as Shaikh Saeed, Hunaidi, Dhamma Perfumes, Giovanni Bacci, Bernard-Dimitri, Paris Delice, and ARMAS among others.
Perfumes are like a piano, which is comprised of multiple notes and a perfect harmony creates new euphonious tunes for a mesmerising experience.
The legendary perfumery brand is always looking forward to creating new fragrances. The dedicated research team and state-of-art manufacturing united with ultramodern machines are continuously working towards innovating new fragrances. It has successfully innovated many popular perfumes like Hot Black, Alisha etc, which are unfortunately being copied and replicated with similar attributes.
The building of Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Est., Murshid Bazar, Deira is now considered a heritage property and recently renovated to keep it in sync with the modern interiors for the comfort of their customers. Although it is a heritage property, the classic heritage exteriors are well maintained, as per the guidelines and law.
With the sands of time, the growing demand of their perfumes impelled them to spread the stores across Emirates. The brand has recently added new stores in Dibba, Fujairah; Khalidiyah, Abu Dhabi; King Faisal Street, Umm Al Quwain along with Deira City Centre, Murshid Bazar, Gold Souq, Sharjah Rolla and Alwan under the Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. and Hunaidi brand name.
The company aims to open 50+ stores in the coming financial years in the UAE and selected International locations.
The brand is also catering to the entrepreneurs to create their private labels, from consulting and production to finished products. They helped many entrepreneurs and created platforms to step into the fragrance industry with their perfume brands. If you are on the hunt for authentic perfumes and fragrances, Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. is the one-stop solution. It is a house of authentic Arabic and Western perfumes, Deodorants, Agarwood, bakhoor, Perfume Oils, French eau de parfum, and much more.