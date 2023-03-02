Sharjah announces parking permit for recreational vehicles and trailers

Designated spaces have been allocated for owners of campers

Reuters file photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 9:14 PM

The Sharjah Municipality has announced the start of the issuance of parking permits to owners of recreational vehicles (RV) and trailers in Al Mamzar area.

Individuals can use these permits to park their vehicles in designated parking spaces.

One of the biggest challenges for campers had been finding parking for their trailers and campers, but now, with the issuance of permits, caravan camping enthusiasts can plan to spend their weekends outdoors.

Documents needed to apply for a permit:

Vehicle owner's Emirates ID.

Photocopy of ownership of the vehicle.

Vehicle owners have to visit the Customer Service Counter at Control & Inspection Department in Sharjah Industrial Area 5 or submit their application along with required documents via e-mail to customer.s@shjmun.gov.ae.

For further details call 993.

