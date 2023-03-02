Sharjah announces parking permit for recreational vehicles and trailers

Rulers congratulate astronaut after successful launch of ‘Zayed Ambition 2’ Mission
The Sharjah Municipality has announced the start of the issuance of parking permits to owners of recreational vehicles (RV) and trailers in Al Mamzar area.
Individuals can use these permits to park their vehicles in designated parking spaces.
One of the biggest challenges for campers had been finding parking for their trailers and campers, but now, with the issuance of permits, caravan camping enthusiasts can plan to spend their weekends outdoors.
Vehicle owners have to visit the Customer Service Counter at Control & Inspection Department in Sharjah Industrial Area 5 or submit their application along with required documents via e-mail to customer.s@shjmun.gov.ae.
For further details call 993.
ALSO READ:
Rulers congratulate astronaut after successful launch of ‘Zayed Ambition 2’ Mission
Earlier this week, the emirate told motorists that effective April 1, 2023, they can get a 35 per cent discount if a fine is settled soon after a violation is committed
The critically injured duo was rescued miraculously after the devastating earthquake
For the fourth year running, the Emirates achieved the highest score of any Middle Eastern nation brand, but this year’s increase stood out
Change in company policy offering female staff time off for fertility-based treatments, menopause, and menstrual has been termed as 'need of the hour'
Goods transported from one emirate to the other and from warehouses to supermarkets will cost less this month, ultimately benefiting customers
Hag Al Leila celebrates the mid of the month of Shaaban – the month that precedes Ramadan in the Islamic Hijri calendar
The 1,000m-long installation will be part of a campaign aiming to increase awareness about consumer rights in the country and regulate relationships with merchants