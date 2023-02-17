Reaching new heights
Abrar Infra Building Contracting inks new deal with Star Paper Kraft Liner paper mill industry in KEZAD
With a solid track record and focus on excellence, Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC provides outstanding leadership and commitment to every project in the UAE, cementing its reputation as one of the most dynamic and versatile building contractors. With consistent investment in equipment and permanent assets, the company is ideally positioned to capitalise on possibilities in the infrastructure industry. Following its continued success, the contracting company was recently awarded the contract for construction of Star Paper Mill Industry new paper mill factory in Kezad on February 9. Prem Chandar, managing director at Winner Holistic Consultant, conveyed his best wishes to both the parties and ensured their support throughout the project till completion and handover.
Imran Potrick, chairman and CEO at Abrar Infra Building Contracting appreciated the efforts of Hussain Adam Ali, chairman and Majid Rasheed, managing director at Star Paper Mill for giving this great opportunity to tie up with Star Paper Mill on this prestigious project. Imran said that he is very confident in completing this project before the projected duration since his track record has been stellar for achieving and completing projects on time.
As leading building contractors in the UAE, Abrar Infra Building Contracting has been in the construction industry since 2006. The company that started in Oman, is involved in the construction of industrial, warehouse, logistic centres, data centres, villas etc. The firm has completed several projects in the UAE and has maintained to provide the finest value in construction services by utilising qualified construction workers in all of their projects. Its latest work for Danube Building Materials was a 15,000 sqm state-of-the-art warehouse completed in eight months at Technopark Dubai.
Imran feels that the UAE has great potential in the coming future for warehousing, logistic facilities and data centres. With his immense experience, a strong team of engineers and skilled workforce in the UAE and Oman, Imran is looking forward to work with more clients in the near future.
The new facility for Star Paper Mill would have installed capacity of 135,000 tonnes to manufacture recycled semi-kraft liner, white top liner, test liner, fluting and bag paper, alongside areas for storage and general use.
Ashiq Arif who heads the Abrar UAE business and projects wing, conducted the ground-breaking ceremony on February 10 with Syed Mukhtar Saleem Pasha, senior works manager at Star Paper Mill along with Abrar Projects Team at the KEZAD site. Arif reiterated that this new project is an excellent opportunity to spread the company's wings in KEZAD market and he looks forward to executing more projects at client budget and time without compromising on quality.