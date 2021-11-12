Rain prayers in UAE: Residents pray for prosperity, better future ahead

"This was something very different from other Friday prayers," one devotee said.

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 2:12 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 3:59 PM

Mosques across the UAE were a little different on Friday.

Devotees reached earlier as there was no call for prayer (azaan). The Imam, who leads prayers, did not walk to the mimbar, where the sermon is delivered.

Instead, he started a special congregational prayer known as Salaat Al Istisqaa. Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy.

The Friday call for prayer was given after completing the special congregational rain prayer.

"It was soothing," said a devotee who reached the Yaqub Mosque in Deira early. "This was something very different from other Friday prayers."

Another devotee said: "This prayer is performed to avoid worst situations like drought and lack of water for daily use. May Allah answer to our prayers."

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had directed to offer Salaat Al Istisqaa across the country last week.

“By this prayer, we are expecting a better and prosperous life ahead as the pandemic is nearly to its end stages in the country,” said Mohammed Omar, a resident of Deira.

This isn’t the first time that rain prayers are being held in the country. Salaat Al Istisqaa was performed in 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011 and 2010 — usually between November and December, based on Khaleej Times' research.

