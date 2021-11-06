UAE: Sheikh Khalifa calls for rain prayers on Friday

The rain prayers will be held across the nation on November 12

By Wam Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 9:50 PM

Rain prayers will be performed across all UAE mosques on Friday in response to a call made by the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday.

Known in Arabic as 'Salaat Al Istisqaa', the prayers will be offered 10 minutes ahead of the call for the Friday prayer (Adhan) on November 12 nationwide.

Sheikh Khalifa called upon all Muslims living in the country to pray to Allah Almighty to bless the nation with rain and mercy, in accordance with Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) Sunnah (traditions).