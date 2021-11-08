Rain prayers in UAE mosques this Friday: Step-by-step guide to offering them

Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy.

by Saman Haziq Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 11:02 AM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 11:08 AM

Mosques across the UAE are all set to host special congregational prayers for rains this Friday, November 12. The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had last week directed that Salaat Al Istisqaa be offered across the country.

Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, called on worshippers to adhere to all Covid safety measures while offering the prayer. These include wearing masks and maintaining a safe social distance.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai announced that the congregational rain prayers would be performed 10 minutes before Friday (Jumuah) prayers.

Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, director-general of IACAD, called on all able Muslims to perform the rain prayer, in accordance with the Sunnah — tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

This isn’t the first time that rain prayers are being held in the country. Salaat Al Istisqaa was performed in 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011 and 2010 — usually between November and December, based on Khaleej Times' research.

An Imam in Dubai had earlier shared a step-by-step guide to offering the prayer:

>> There will be no Azaan or Iqaamah (calls for prayer)

>> Salaat Al Istisqaa is similar to Eid prayers. It is a two-rakah prayer, in which the Holy Quran is recited aloud.

>> The Imam will begin with Takbeeratul Ihram (movements to initiate a prayer), which will be followed by six or seven others.

>> He will then recite the Quran chapter called Fatiha, followed by any other. The rest of the rakah is done as usual.

>> In the second rakah, six Takbeers are pronounced.

>> After the prayer, the Imam leads the worshippers in a congregational supplication (dua).